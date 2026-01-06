Chowkidar to arrive in theatres on this date

The film stars Pruthvi Ambaar, who was last seen in Kothalavadi, and Dhanya Ramkumar, who was most recently seen in Powder. The two actors are sharing screen space for the first time. Chowkidar is positioned as a family drama that places emotional relationships at its centre. According to the makers, the narrative focuses on interpersonal bonds, with particular emphasis on the father–son relationship, which forms the emotional backbone of the story.