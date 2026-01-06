Chowkidar to arrive in theatres on this date

January, which has a limited number of Kannada releases, will see the arrival of director Chandrashekar Bandiyappa’s Chowkidar in theatres on January 30. Actor Dhruva Sarja recently announced the release date.
The film stars Pruthvi Ambaar, who was last seen in Kothalavadi, and Dhanya Ramkumar, who was most recently seen in Powder. The two actors are sharing screen space for the first time. Chowkidar is positioned as a family drama that places emotional relationships at its centre. According to the makers, the narrative focuses on interpersonal bonds, with particular emphasis on the father–son relationship, which forms the emotional backbone of the story.
Veteran actor Sai Kumar features in a special role, marking a significant phase in his career as he completes 50 years in the film industry. The supporting cast includes Shwetha, known for Chaitrada Premanjali, playing an important role with Sudharani, Dharma, and Bigg Boss–fame Gilli, among others.
Chowkidar is produced by Kallahalli Chandrashekar under the VS Entertainment banner, with Vidyadevi serving as co-producer. The film has cinematography by Siddu Kanchanahalli, and music by Sachin Basrur. The soundtrack features lyrics by V Nagendra Prasad, Pramod Maravante, and Santosh Nayak.
The film has been certified U/A by the censor board. While Murali Master has choreographed the songs, Jai Subrahmanya has overseen the action sequences, and editing is taken care of by Jnanesh Matad.