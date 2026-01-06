Sachin marks his debut with Devanobba Jaadugaara

The teaser for Devanobba Jaadugaara, which marks the acting debut of Sachin, son of Saudi Arabia-based entrepreneur Balakrishna Shetty, was unveiled. With Varun directing the film, Devanobba Jaadugaara is backed by Khatwang Studios. Sachin stars alongside television actor Priya J Achaar, known for the popular serial Prema Kavya. The teaser launch received support from director Simple Suni and actors Shwetha Srivastav and Huccha Venkat.
Director Varun calls the film a crime thriller set in the fictional town of Kashipura. The story follows Deva, a lorry driver, whose life changes dramatically due to unexpected events.
Explaining the narrative, Varun states, “Everyone’s life has a certain divine calculation. That idea lead to this title. Two influential figures in Kashipura affect Deva’s life, changing his fate entirely. What Deva ultimately becomes is the core of the film.” He mentions that completing the film took time because they could only shoot when Sachin and the producer were in India. Filming took place in Bengaluru and Tumakuru, and post-production is now nearing completion.
Sachin explains that the project grew organically. “Varun and I became friends on Facebook. I always wanted to act, but never found the right chance. When we made a short film together, he noticed my raw look and shared this story. Today, the film has developed well,” he says. Priya J Achaar is tight-lipped about her role but describes it as special. Actor Sudha Belawadi, who plays the Chief Minister in the film, praises the team’s determination.
Producer Balakrishna Shetty shares that sentiment. “I have lived abroad for years, but my love for Kannada cinema is strong. Varun crafted the story with my son in mind, knowing his long-held dream to become an actor.”
The film has editing by Vijeth Chandra, background score by Ritvik Muralidhar, and cinematography by Shyam Rao Nagargadde. Devanobba Jaadugaara is set for release soon.