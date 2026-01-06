Sachin marks his debut with Devanobba Jaadugaara

Explaining the narrative, Varun states, “Everyone’s life has a certain divine calculation. That idea lead to this title. Two influential figures in Kashipura affect Deva’s life, changing his fate entirely. What Deva ultimately becomes is the core of the film.” He mentions that completing the film took time because they could only shoot when Sachin and the producer were in India. Filming took place in Bengaluru and Tumakuru, and post-production is now nearing completion.