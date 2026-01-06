Vandhitha on board Chikkanna's Lakshmiputra

An excited Vandhitha admits the journey was anything but planned. “I have always loved the stage. I am basically a dancer and was aiming for reality shows. This offer came accidentally,” she says, adding that being selected through auditions felt overwhelming. “KD gave me a key role, but becoming a heroine comes with its own importance and uniqueness.” She also recalls a moment that felt destined: “I got a call from AP Arjun sir just as I was stepping out of a temple. Somewhere, Lakshmiputra felt spiritually connected.”