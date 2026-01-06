Vandhitha on board Chikkanna's Lakshmiputra

Both as a director and a producer, AP Arjun has built a reputation for introducing new faces, and his latest production, Lakshmiputra, stays true to the same. The makers have officially introduced Vandhitha as the film’s leading lady, pairing her opposite Chikkanna in his second outing as a solo hero. The Mandya-born actor had previously appeared in a key role in the yet-to-be-released Dhruva Sarja film KD, but Lakshmiputra marks her first full-fledged lead role.
Produced under the AP Arjun Films banner, Lakshmiputra is directed by Vijay Swamy, and the team has already wrapped up most of the shoot. Interestingly, the makers chose to keep the heroine’s identity under wraps until now, revealing Vandhitha through a special promo that officially welcomed her on board.
An excited Vandhitha admits the journey was anything but planned. “I have always loved the stage. I am basically a dancer and was aiming for reality shows. This offer came accidentally,” she says, adding that being selected through auditions felt overwhelming. “KD gave me a key role, but becoming a heroine comes with its own importance and uniqueness.” She also recalls a moment that felt destined: “I got a call from AP Arjun sir just as I was stepping out of a temple. Somewhere, Lakshmiputra felt spiritually connected.”
Sharing screen space with Chikkanna for the first time, Vandhitha says her initial nerves soon disappeared. “I was nervous during the auditions, but once shooting began, everything changed. Working with Chikkanna was the best thing, and since the film is being backed by a big production house, I didn’t think twice,” she adds.
The project is produced by Annapoorna Arjun, wife of director AP Arjun, under the AP Arjun Films banner, with cinematography handled by Girish R Gowda. The film also has a strong supporting cast that includes Tara, Kuri Prathap, and Dharmanna. Music is composed by Arjun Janya, while AP Arjun himself has penned the lyrics for the songs. Lakshmiputra is said to revolve around an emotional mother–son relationship, blending sentiment with commercial elements.