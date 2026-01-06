Rukmini Vasanth looks ravishing in 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grownups' first look poster

NEW DELHI: The makers of 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grownups' on Tuesday unveiled the first look poster of Rukmini Vasanth, who is set to essay the role of Mellisa in the film.

Headlined by Yash, the film is set to release in theatres on March 19, 2026.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, known for 'Moothon' and 'Liar's Dice', it is produced by VN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.

The film also features Kiara Advani, Nayanthara and Tara Sutaria in pivotal roles.

The makers shared the post on Instagram. It featured the actor dressed in a dark green colour high-slit gown.

"Introducing Rukmini Vasanth as MELLISA in - A Toxic Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups," read the caption.

Mohandas said she admires Vasanth's "intelligence as an actor".

"She doesn't just perform, she processes. She asks questions not out of doubt but out of curiosity. It pushes me to think deeper. She is constantly building her own inner world. I find her approach incredibly thoughtful," the filmmaker said in a statement.