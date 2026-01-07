Aishani Shetty to make directorial debut with Kaajana

Aishani Shetty, known for her performances in films like Vastu Prakara, Nam Gani B’Com Pass, and Ondisi Bareyari, among others, is now stepping into a new role, behind the camera. The actor, who has long spoken about her desire to direct, has officially confirmed her directorial debut with a film titled Kaajana.
She began exploring direction through short films, including one titled Kaaji, and that experience only strengthened her resolve to delve deeper into filmmaking. With Kaajana, Aishani is directing her first feature-length project, which she has also written. The title, she explains, is metaphorical and closely tied to the female protagonist. “Kaajana reflects the inner world of the girl at the centre of the story,” she says. The film is described as a family drama, with Aishani herself playing the lead role. “It’s a rooted story, and we wanted the setting to feel authentic. The entire film will be shot in villages around Mangaluru.” The team is currently finalising the rest of the cast, with shooting expected to begin soon.
Kaajana will be produced under Aishani’s home banner, Shakunthale Cinemas. The technical crew includes cinematographer Vishwajith Rao, known for his work in Shakhahaari, while Poornachandra Tejaswi will be composing the music. “I am excited to take multiple responsibilities for this film, and feel fortunate to collaborate with a team that understands the tone and emotional fabric of the film,” Aishani adds.