Aishani Shetty to make directorial debut with Kaajana

She began exploring direction through short films, including one titled Kaaji, and that experience only strengthened her resolve to delve deeper into filmmaking. With Kaajana, Aishani is directing her first feature-length project, which she has also written. The title, she explains, is metaphorical and closely tied to the female protagonist. “Kaajana reflects the inner world of the girl at the centre of the story,” she says. The film is described as a family drama, with Aishani herself playing the lead role. “It’s a rooted story, and we wanted the setting to feel authentic. The entire film will be shot in villages around Mangaluru.” The team is currently finalising the rest of the cast, with shooting expected to begin soon.