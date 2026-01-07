Dhananjaya: My role in Parasakthi is short but impactful

Parasakthi is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on January 10. Expectations are soaring, not merely due to its scale and star power, but also because of Sudha Kongara’s reputation for grounded yet emotionally stirring storytelling. While Sreeleela’s casting had already generated interest in Karnataka, the surprise inclusion of Dhananjaya has further fuelled curiosity. Interestingly, the actor’s association with the film was kept firmly under wraps, with no official announcement or a glimpse. It was only at the film’s audio launch that Dhananjaya was spotted alongside the core team, confirming his presence in the project. Details about his character remain undisclosed, though it is known that he appears in a brief role.