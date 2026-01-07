Dhananjaya: My role in Parasakthi is short but impactful

Actor Dhananjaya, an established face in South Indian languages, has quietly become part of the upcoming Tamil film, Parasakthi, directed by Sudha Kongara and headlined by Sivakarthikeyan in his landmark 25th outing. The film is also a significant milestone for composer GV Prakash Kumar, his 100th project. Produced by Aakash Baskaran, the period drama is set in 1965 and features an expansive ensemble including Sreeleela, Ravi Mohan, and Atharvaa Murali.
Parasakthi is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on January 10. Expectations are soaring, not merely due to its scale and star power, but also because of Sudha Kongara’s reputation for grounded yet emotionally stirring storytelling. While Sreeleela’s casting had already generated interest in Karnataka, the surprise inclusion of Dhananjaya has further fuelled curiosity. Interestingly, the actor’s association with the film was kept firmly under wraps, with no official announcement or a glimpse. It was only at the film’s audio launch that Dhananjaya was spotted alongside the core team, confirming his presence in the project. Details about his character remain undisclosed, though it is known that he appears in a brief role.
Expressing gratitude to Sudha Kongara for offering him the part, the actor says, “It is a friendly appearance. Director Sudha told me she had a friendly role for me in her film, and I went and shot for it." Emphasising his character's runtime in the film, the actor adds, “The role is short, but it comes at the right moment and is sure to make an impact.”
The actor shared his excitement about working with Sivakarthikeyan, calling him “someone who came without a godfather in the film industry and built his own path.” On the work front, Dhananjaya remains busy balancing acting and production, with Shankar Guru's Anna From Mexico nearing completion, Hemanth M Rao's 666 Operation Dream Theatre underway, and upcoming projects including Jingo and Halagali.