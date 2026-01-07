Namma Metro turns into celebration mode for Yash

Rocking Star Yash’s 40th birthday on January 8 has taken on a unique form in Bengaluru’s public space. In a first, Namma Metro trains have been wrapped with birthday wishes for the actor, turning the city’s transit system into a moving tribute. This initiative, led by Yash’s close friends and fans, has quietly captured the attention of commuters across metro corridors, surprising them during their daily commute. Instead of a typical fan celebration, the metro branding stands out for its subtlety. As trains move through the city, the visuals blend into Bengaluru’s daily life, reflecting Yash’s consistent cultural presence rather than a fleeting moment. The gesture has sparked conversations, mainly for its novelty and restraint.
The timing also lines up with the growing interest in Yash’s upcoming film Toxic, which is slated to release on March 19, made in Kannada and English and dubbed and released in multiple languages. Yash is also involved in the ambitious Ramayana project as both actor and co-producer, in which he will be seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi.