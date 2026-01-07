Toxic director Geetu Mohandas: I admire Rukmini Vasanth's intelligence

Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups continues to take shape as a dark, layered action drama, growing more intense with every new reveal. The latest addition to the film’s unfolding narrative is Rukmini Vasanth, introduced as Mellisa—a character marked by composure, authority and quiet resolve.
This marks Rukmini’s first collaboration with Yash, under the direction of Geetu Mohandas. The film places her as the primary Kannada heroine in a diverse ensemble that also includes Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi and Tara Sutaria. Known for performances rooted in intelligence and emotional depth, Rukmini’s role fits naturally into Geetu’s restrained, atmosphere-driven storytelling, as well as Yash’s larger vision of mounting a film with wide appeal beyond linguistic boundaries.
Following the release of first looks featuring Kiara Advani as Nadia, Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth, Nayanthara as Ganga and Tara Sutaria as Rebecca, Toxic widens its canvas with the introduction of Rukmini's Mellisa. Set against a hazy party scene from the late 1960s, the character moves through the space with calm certainty. While the surroundings feel fluid and indulgent, Mellisa remains steady—her gaze fixed, her presence controlled and deliberate.
Speaking about working with Rukmini, director Geetu says, “What I admire the most about Rukmini is her intelligence as an actor. She doesn’t just perform; she processes. She asks questions, not out of doubt but curiosity. It often pushes me to think deeper, and at times to reconsider my own choices as a director. Watching her work reminds me that intelligence onscreen often lies in what is left unsaid. Between shots, I’ve seen her quietly writing in her journal, noting thoughts and small moments from the set. It speaks volumes about her process. She is constantly building an inner world for her character.”
With each update, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups continues to gather momentum ahead of its 2026 release.
Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic has been filmed simultaneously in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and other languages. The film features a strong technical team, including National Award-winning cinematographer Rajeev Ravi, composer Ravi Basrur, editor Ujwal Kulkarni and production designer TP Abid. Action sequences are choreographed by Hollywood stunt director JJ Perry (John Wick), along with National Award-winning duo Anbariv and Kecha Khamphakdee.
Produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, respectively, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is scheduled for a March 19 release in theatres. A special surprise is in store on March 8, marking Yash’s birthday.