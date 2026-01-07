Toxic director Geetu Mohandas: I admire Rukmini Vasanth's intelligence

Speaking about working with Rukmini, director Geetu says, “What I admire the most about Rukmini is her intelligence as an actor. She doesn’t just perform; she processes. She asks questions, not out of doubt but curiosity. It often pushes me to think deeper, and at times to reconsider my own choices as a director. Watching her work reminds me that intelligence onscreen often lies in what is left unsaid. Between shots, I’ve seen her quietly writing in her journal, noting thoughts and small moments from the set. It speaks volumes about her process. She is constantly building an inner world for her character.”