Kannada superstar Yash is Raya in first official glimpse from 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups'

NEW DELHI: The makers of "Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups" on Thursday released the first look of Kannada superstar Yash, introducing him as Raya through a brief teaser shared on the the actor's 40th birthday.

The Geetu Mohandas-directed movie marks Yash's first project since the blockbuster success of KGF: Chapter 2 in 2022.

Production banner KVN Productions shared the official teaser of the film on its social media page.

Set in a cemetery, the teaser shows Yash's character Raya amid gunfire and action, offering a glimpse into the film's darker tone and action-driven narrative.

"Get a good look at your danger - Introducing RAYA," the studio wrote in the caption.

Yash's character unveil follows earlier announcements introducing the film's female cast -- Kiara Advani as Nadia, Nayanthara as Ganga, Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth, Rukmini Vasanth as Melissa and Tara Sutaria as Rebecca.

In addition to headlining the movie, Yash also serves as the co-writer and co-producer of "Toxic".

The film is co-written and directed by Mohandas.

It has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and other languages.

The technical team includes cinematographer Rajeev Ravi, music composer Ravi Basrur, editor Ujwal Kulkarni and production designer TP Abid.

Action sequences are choreographed by JJ Perry, along with Anbariv and Kecha Khamphakdee.

Produced by Venkat K.Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, "Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups" is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on March 19, 2026.