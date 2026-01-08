Kushee Ravi's special role in Daiji adds a spiritual dimension

Daiji, directed by Akash Srivatsa, is almost finished with its shoot, with just one day left. Produced by Ravi Kashyap under Vibha Kashyap Productions, the project draws inspiration from a real-life incident involving the producer. Ramesh Aravind and Radhika Narayan lead the cast.
Meanwhile, the team has revealed an interesting aspect of the film. Joining Daiji is Kushee Ravi. The Dia actor plays a special character in the film. Akash explains that the role has a spiritual dimension and, although brief, is well-researched. “Even the costume and daily preparation were carefully planned,” says the director, adding that while the role is subtle within the narrative, it will have an impact. Details about her character remain under wraps until the release.
The cast also features Diganth, who plays Ramesh Aravind’s brother, along with several foreign actors, adding diversity to the ensemble. The film also stars Avinash, KS Sridhar, Alexandra Taylor, Nidhi Hegade, and BM Giriraj. The script is written by Abhijith along with director Akash Srivatsa, with cinematography by Sreesha Kuduvalli and background score by Judah Sandhy. Nakul Abhyankar and Sachin Basrur provide additional technical support.
As the shoot comes to an end, editing is nearing completion, and the team is working on extensive VFX, after which the makers plan to announce the release date.