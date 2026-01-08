Nehesh Poll’s 'Wrong Words' uses music to raise awareness 

The video song, 'Wrong Words', was recently unveiled as a thoughtful initiative aimed at creating public awareness about a newly proposed bill. Produced by Radical Concept Studio, the project moves beyond the format of a regular album release, standing as a creative response to a larger social concern.



The project is lead by Bengaluru-based Nehesh Poll, an automobile engineer by profession and a filmmaker by passion. Nehesh has written the lyrics, composed the music, directed the video, and also appeared on screen in the five-minute song.



Speaking about the idea behind the project, Nehesh said that a bill had been proposed last month prescribing strict penalties for hate speech and hate crimes against individuals or communities, including a fine of ₹50,000 and imprisonment of up to seven years. “Many people are still unaware of what it entails. I felt music could be an accessible way to initiate conversation and awareness,” he said.

