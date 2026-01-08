Nehesh Poll’s 'Wrong Words' uses music to raise awareness
The video song, 'Wrong Words', was recently unveiled as a thoughtful initiative aimed at creating public awareness about a newly proposed bill. Produced by Radical Concept Studio, the project moves beyond the format of a regular album release, standing as a creative response to a larger social concern.
The project is lead by Bengaluru-based Nehesh Poll, an automobile engineer by profession and a filmmaker by passion. Nehesh has written the lyrics, composed the music, directed the video, and also appeared on screen in the five-minute song.
Speaking about the idea behind the project, Nehesh said that a bill had been proposed last month prescribing strict penalties for hate speech and hate crimes against individuals or communities, including a fine of ₹50,000 and imprisonment of up to seven years. “Many people are still unaware of what it entails. I felt music could be an accessible way to initiate conversation and awareness,” he said.
The video draws attention to the power of language and the consequences of careless words, using performance and visual storytelling to convey its message. Nahesh also shared his intention to explore socially responsible ideas through future projects, including an experimental concept of documenting the transparent construction of a model road as a symbolic act of accountability and public participation. He added that a portion of the video was filmed near Vidhana Soudha and informally engaged the media by playing the guitar during the interaction.
The creative direction for the song is by Akshara Suresh, while cinematography and editing are handled by Sagar.