Will Rakshit Shetty step into a real-life hero’s story?

Even as audiences wait for news on Rakshit Shetty’s next steps and when he will start shooting the much-anticipated Richard Anthony, fresh discussions have surfaced about a project that could place the actor in a new and intriguing role. Sources say Rakshit has been approached for a biopic inspired by the life of Shivakumariah, a former soldier who went on to build a successful business career as the founder of the Sparsh Masala brand. There is no official confirmation yet, but the chatter has already caught the attention of industry insiders.



The speculation is backed by the rich life story that the film promises to tell. Shivakumariah reportedly served during the Kargil conflict before transitioning to civilian life and facing the challenges of entrepreneurship, ultimately building a business worth several crores. If this project develops, the film could showcase a journey marked by discipline, loss, ambition, and personal growth, along with the quieter struggles that come with life in the military.