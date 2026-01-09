'Kantara: Chapter 1', 'Tanvi The Great' among four Indian films eligible for Oscars 2026

Los Angeles, Jan 9 (PTI) Four Indian titles, including Kannada blockbuster "Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1" and the Hindi film "Tanvi The Great", are among the 201 feature films eligible to compete for the Best Picture award at Oscars 2026, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced.

The Academy on Thursday released the Reminder List of Productions Eligible for the 98th Academy Awards.

The list of films that satisfy the eligibility criteria for consideration in the general categories, including Best Picture, is the step before the nominations that will be announced on January 22.

Besides Rishabh Shetty's "Kantara" and Anupam Kher's directorial, the other two Indian productions are multilingual animated film "Mahavatar Narsimha" and Tamil title "Tourist Family" by first-time filmmaker Abishan Jeevinth.

Radhika Apte-starrer "Sister Midnight", a Hindi language UK-India co-production, has also made it to the list.

In all, 317 feature films are eligible for the 98th Academy Awards, the Academy said.

Of these, 201 meet the additional eligibility requirements required for consideration in the Best Picture category. Inclusion in the reminder list does not guarantee a nomination. Films must still undergo the Academy's voting process.