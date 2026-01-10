Toxic's maker Geetu Mohandas praises Yash’s transformative performance

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' teaser, which dropped on January 8, quickly surpassed 200 million views across platforms within just 24 hours. The first glimpse into Yash's next, also collected over 5.5 million likes and continues to gain traction.
As audiences analyze every frame, director Geetu Mohandas praised Yash’s talent, discipline, and commitment to his art. She took to social media to express her admiration.
In her message, Geetu Mohandas reflected on the unique blend of great popularity and real artistic depth that Yash offers. She mentfelt pride not only in his portrayal of the character Raya, but also in the discipline and integrity he maintained throughout the filmmaking process. According to her, this was not just a role that Yash acted in but a chapter that contributes to his ongoing creative journey. She noted how he continually questioned, challenged, and explored the character to remain true to the story, fully immersing himself in the process.
The director also mentioned finding a trusted collaborator and friend during their journey. She acknowledged the unwavering support Yash provided not only as an actor but also as a producer, fostering open and honest creative conversations. Geetu remarked that it is not easy to see the depth of an artist when they have such great fame, and she hopes that future filmmakers continue to explore the full range of Yash’s artistic potential.
She described their teamwork as one founded on trust, lengthy discussions, and a shared creative vision. Grateful for Yash’s faith in her, his passion for cinema, and the friendship that developed beyond the camera, Geetu expressed that these memories will stay with her long after the film concludes.
Yash, who is known for his strong screen presence and broad appeal, shifts to a much bolder and more intimate persona this time. He steps away from his usual image to embrace a character defined by vulnerability and intensity. This change has sparked widespread discussion, with fans and film lovers debating what it means for the film’s story.