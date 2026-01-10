Halka Don will bring me a broader appeal: Pramod

Halka Don has finished two schedules, and the makers have now released the first few stills of actor Pramod from the film on his birthday. The images suggest a colorful, high-energy world, and Pramod sounds excited about the scale of the film. In his conversation with CE, the actor discusses the effort involved in shaping the film’s mass appeal and credits producer KP Sreekanth for always raising the bar.
Recounting one of the most challenging parts of the shoot, Pramod says, “The last schedule included a scene created by director Chala and choreographer Raju, which required a great deal of attention to detail. They brought in carnival performers from Goa, and included a Tiger Dance element from Mangaluru folklore. Almost 100 artists, including dancers and junior performers, came together for one sequence. It is a full scene that adds colour and energy from the crowd.” He mentions that the creative planning for that scene took several days, highlighting the ambitious scale of the film.
Pramod calls Sreekanth the backbone of the project. He further explains that the producer sets aside the stardom and focuses on what the film really needs. “He supports talents like us and does everything possible to make the film look grand. Halka Don will be huge for me and will bring a broader appeal,” he says. The actor also shares the common mindset of his team. “The producer wants to see a star in me while I want the makers to profit first. Stardom is valuable only when the film succeeds.”
On the content side, Pramod says that the humour-driven storytelling in Halka Don will resonate with a wider audience. Directed by Chala, the film also stars Amrutha Iyengar, Ramesh Indira, and Jyothi Rai in key roles. On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Satya Hegde and music by V Harikrishna.