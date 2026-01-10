Halka Don will bring me a broader appeal: Pramod

Pramod calls Sreekanth the backbone of the project. He further explains that the producer sets aside the stardom and focuses on what the film really needs. “He supports talents like us and does everything possible to make the film look grand. Halka Don will be huge for me and will bring a broader appeal,” he says. The actor also shares the common mindset of his team. “The producer wants to see a star in me while I want the makers to profit first. Stardom is valuable only when the film succeeds.”