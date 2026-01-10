Kantara: Chapter 1 earns Oscar eligibility, puts Kannada cinema on the global map

Hombale Films has once again made Indian cinema proud. Two of its 2025 releases, Kantara: Chapter 1 and Mahavatar Narasimha, have been officially submitted to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Oscar General Entry List. This means both films are now eligible for consideration in major categories such as Best Picture, Acting, Direction, Cinematography, Production Design, and Screenplay, subject to the Academy’s evaluation.
Kantara: Chapter 1, directed by Rishab Shetty and starring Rukmini Vasanth and Gulshan Devaiah, has emerged as one of India’s biggest blockbusters of 2025, earning over Rs 850 crore worldwide. The film won laurels for its storytelling rooted in faith, tradition, and the soil of Karnataka, as well as for its strong performances and technical brilliance. Speaking about the Oscar submission, producer Vijay Kiragandur says: “A story born from faith, tradition, and the soil of our land, finding its voice on the world stage, is a moment of profound pride for all of us. This recognition reaffirms our belief that deeply rooted narratives, when told with honesty and conviction, transcend boundaries and speak to the world.”
Mahavatar Narsimha, directed by Ashwin Kumar, has become the highest-grossing animated film in Indian cinema, with a global collection of Rs 325 crore. The film has captivated audiences with its visual grandeur, cultural authenticity, and epic retelling of Indian mythology. Vijay Kiragandur reflected on the achievement, saying: “Indian mythological narratives carry a timeless power and universal resonance. Moments like these inspire us to dream bigger, tell bolder stories, and bring the spiritual and cultural grandeur of India to the global stage with authenticity and purpose.”
This year, five Indian films feature on the Oscar General Entry List alongside Hombale’s submissions, including Tourist Family (Tamil), Tanvi the Great (Hindi), and Sister Midnight (Hindi). While being on the list does not guarantee a nomination, it is a significant recognition of Indian cinema’s growing global reach. Notably, Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound has made it to the 15-film shortlist for the Best International Feature Film Oscar, with the final nominations expected later this January.
Hombale Films’ double entry highlights the studio’s commitment to ambitious and culturally rooted storytelling. With Kantara: Chapter 1 and Mahavatar Narasimha now eligible for Oscar consideration, it is a moment of pride for audiences and cinephiles alike, proving that stories deeply connected to our culture can resonate with the world.