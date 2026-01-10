Kantara: Chapter 1 earns Oscar eligibility, puts Kannada cinema on the global map

Mahavatar Narsimha, directed by Ashwin Kumar, has become the highest-grossing animated film in Indian cinema, with a global collection of Rs 325 crore. The film has captivated audiences with its visual grandeur, cultural authenticity, and epic retelling of Indian mythology. Vijay Kiragandur reflected on the achievement, saying: “Indian mythological narratives carry a timeless power and universal resonance. Moments like these inspire us to dream bigger, tell bolder stories, and bring the spiritual and cultural grandeur of India to the global stage with authenticity and purpose.”



This year, five Indian films feature on the Oscar General Entry List alongside Hombale’s submissions, including Tourist Family (Tamil), Tanvi the Great (Hindi), and Sister Midnight (Hindi). While being on the list does not guarantee a nomination, it is a significant recognition of Indian cinema’s growing global reach. Notably, Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound has made it to the 15-film shortlist for the Best International Feature Film Oscar, with the final nominations expected later this January.