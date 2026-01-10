Landlord introduces new on-screen pair

Landlord, starring Vijay Kumar and Rachita Ram and directed by Jadesha K Hampi, is all set to hit the theatres on January 23. After the song 'Ningavva Ningavva' performed well on the trending charts, the makers decided to speed things up with the launch of 'Romanchaka', a romantic track that captures the film’s youthful spirit. The song features Vijay’s daughter Rithanya paired with newcomer Shishir Baikadi.
The lyrics for the song are written by Nagarjuna Sharma, and Sanchith Hegde while Harshika has provided the vocals. 'Romanchaka' brings back the creative trio behind the popular songs Marali Manasagide and Aane Maadi Helutini, all under the direction of Jadesh K Hampi.
Adding a warm cultural touch to the excitement, Rachita Ram shared her love for Dharwad, where the song was released. “Coming here and meeting the people is as sweet as tasting peda. The welcome given to our entire team truly touched my heart. North Karnataka audiences have always supported Kannada cinema, and Landlord belongs to you. 'Ningavva..' has already received great love, and this story carries the essence of this soil.” Produced by KV Satyaprakash and Hemanth Gowda KS under the Sarathi Films banner, the upcoming film also stars Raj B Shetty as the antagonist.