Landlord introduces new on-screen pair

Adding a warm cultural touch to the excitement, Rachita Ram shared her love for Dharwad, where the song was released. “Coming here and meeting the people is as sweet as tasting peda. The welcome given to our entire team truly touched my heart. North Karnataka audiences have always supported Kannada cinema, and Landlord belongs to you. 'Ningavva..' has already received great love, and this story carries the essence of this soil.” Produced by KV Satyaprakash and Hemanth Gowda KS under the Sarathi Films banner, the upcoming film also stars Raj B Shetty as the antagonist.