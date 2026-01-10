Mahendar and Hamsalekha announce their 21st collaboration

Veterans of the Kannada film industry, director S Mahendar and music maestro Hamsalekha, are teaming up for the 21st time, in a bid to continue a successful streak of 20 consecutive hits over the past 33 years. Known for his earthy, soul-stirring storytelling, Mahendar has always brought the charm of rural Karnataka to the screen, while Hamsalekha, fondly called the 'Nadha Brahma' of Kannada music, has given audiences some of the most memorable and evergreen songs in Kannada cinema. Their collaboration is celebrated not just for its box-office success but also for shaping the musical and narrative style of Kannada films for over three decades.
The upcoming project will be produced under the banner of Shri Guru Rayaru Productions, a venture by KC Vijaykumar. The film aims to offer a fresh cinematic experience for today’s audience while staying true to the signature style that made this duo legendary.
With hits like Shrungara Kavya, Snehaloka, Gatti Mela, Gowdru, Karpoorada Gombe, Kodagina Kaveri, Thaayi Illada Thavaru, Kaurava, Hettavaru, and Chandrodaya already etched in the history of Kannada cinema, expectations are sky-high for their latest project. The team is set to officially unveil the film’s title and introduce the cast on January 16, coinciding with the Sankranti festival, and giving fans their first glimpse of what appears to be another unique offering from this timeless combination. After three decades of delivering one hit after another, Mahendar and Hamsalekha are back with the same energy, discipline, and passion, ready to present a new visual and musical journey for Kannada cinema.