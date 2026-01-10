Mahendar and Hamsalekha announce their 21st collaboration

Veterans of the Kannada film industry, director S Mahendar and music maestro Hamsalekha, are teaming up for the 21st time, in a bid to continue a successful streak of 20 consecutive hits over the past 33 years. Known for his earthy, soul-stirring storytelling, Mahendar has always brought the charm of rural Karnataka to the screen, while Hamsalekha, fondly called the 'Nadha Brahma' of Kannada music, has given audiences some of the most memorable and evergreen songs in Kannada cinema. Their collaboration is celebrated not just for its box-office success but also for shaping the musical and narrative style of Kannada films for over three decades.