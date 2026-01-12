Malaika Vasupal: Intimacy must always serve the story and be handled with care

From television living rooms to cinema screens, Malaika Vasupal loves to showcase her talents under the spotlight. The actor became a familiar face with popular television serials before moving into films with Upadhyaksha and Vidyapati. Now, she steps into her most visible phase yet with her third film, Cult, set for release on January 23. Malaika stands at a turning point of opportunity and identity. Confident, aware of her choices, and dedicated to her work, she is charting her own path in Kannada cinema.
Currently travelling across districts with co-star Zaid Khan as part of the film’s extensive promotions, Malaika sees this phase not as routine publicity but as a personal extension of the film itself. “This isn’t about finishing one shoot and jumping into the next,” she states confidently. “This is our cinema. It’s my responsibility to give my best. I don’t just act in a film. I carry it.”
However, she agrees that the level of exposure feels new, exciting, and a little overwhelming. “My exposure has gone to the next level,” she admits. “With Cult, the events, the crowds, the reactions—I was nervous about how people would receive me. But that nervousness pushes me forward. It keeps me alert and grounded.”
Directed by Anil Kumar, who previously worked with Malaika on Upadhyaksha, Cult is an action romantic entertainer. The film is produced by Loki Cinemas and presented by KVN Productions, showing strong industry support and wide distribution. For Malaika, this project is a significant leap, not just in size but in responsibility and visibility.
Music plays a large role in the film’s early buzz. Composed by Arjun Janya, the first single, 'Ayyyo Shivane', mostly focuses on Malaika and has already become a hit. She recognises the effort behind both the song and her character. “There is a lot of work that has gone into the song,” says Malaika, adding, “Even my character has two shades and many details, which I can’t reveal much about right now.”
Although she is paired with Zaid Khan, sharing screen time with a star like Rachita Ram could have easily sparked insecurity for a young actor still finding her position. However, Malaika prefers clarity over comparison. “People warned me, ‘Won’t you get sidelined?’ But I never saw it that way,” she explains. “Director Anil Kumar knows how to balance characters. He sees my strengths from Upadhyaksha. Both roles are important. Her character brings an emotional depth, and mine brings a kick.”
Confirming that Rachita and her share screen in Cult, the actor is clear that there was no place for any insecurity. "I focus on doing my work. Rachita brings her experience, and I bring my honesty. What matters is what serves the film.”
Malaika also discusses personal boundaries when it comes to working in cinema. “I’m clear about my limits, and I will never cross my boundaries. For example, I don’t do kissing scenes,” says the actor, adding, "Intimacy must always serve the story and be handled with care. You don’t need to overdo it. A good director knows how to convey emotion without relying on excesses.”
While Cult is essentially a love story, Malaika feels its modern writing makes it different. “The script, screenplay, and even the song lyrics are all written by Anil Kumar himself. He has studied today’s generation. The dialogue reflects how people really talk and think now,” she explains.
When asked if the presence of Zaid Khan and Rachita Ram overshadows her role, Malaika stays grounded. “In films, heroes naturally get the first impressions. But if the film succeeds, every character finds its place,” she says. “For me, this role takes me beyond my first two films. If a role feels challenging, that’s exactly why I should take it.”
Touching upon the performance of her co-star, Malaika says, “I can see myself in Zaid, in the way he is disciplined, his obsession with doing things right, the hunger to succeed, etc... Also, my mother appreciated his screen presence in Cult."
Malaika believes her journey so far is a personal victory in itself. With no industry background and early resistance from family, Malaika recognises how far she has come. “From being opposed at home to standing here today, I finally feel I’m getting what I deserve. I’m proud of this path,” she signs off.