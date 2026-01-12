'Neena Neena' offers a window into the world of Rakkasapuradol

Directed by Ravi Sarang, who has spent nearly ten years working with filmmaker Jogi Prem, Rakkasapuradol marks the next step in his journey as an independent director. Set in and around Kollegala, the film delves into the notion that every person carries both light and shadow within them. According to the director, the narrative focuses on how a person faces and overcomes their destructive impulses, framing the story around both internal conflict and external crime.