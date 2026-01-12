'Neena Neena' offers a window into the world of Rakkasapuradol
After attracting attention with its first-look poster and teaser, Rakkasapuradol, featuring Raj B Shetty in the lead role, gives audiences a quieter look into its emotional space through the melody ‘Neena Neena' The song reflects the film’s tone and balances the intensity promised by its crime-thriller story.
The track, composed by Arjun Janya and sung by Vijay Prakash, focuses on simplicity and restraint, allowing the emotions to take centre stage. Written by Manjunath BS, the visuals of the song showcase Raj alongside Baby Nisha, creating a gentle contrast to the darker themes explored in the film.
Directed by Ravi Sarang, who has spent nearly ten years working with filmmaker Jogi Prem, Rakkasapuradol marks the next step in his journey as an independent director. Set in and around Kollegala, the film delves into the notion that every person carries both light and shadow within them. According to the director, the narrative focuses on how a person faces and overcomes their destructive impulses, framing the story around both internal conflict and external crime.
Produced under the KN Entertainments banner by stunt director K Ravivarma, the film also features Swatishta Krishna and Archana Kottige, with B Suresh, Aniruddha Bhat, Gopal Deshpande, Jahangir, Gaurav Shetty, and Siddanna in key supporting roles. With cinematography by William David, editing by KM Prakash, and dialogues by Kranti Kumar, the film is set for release on February 6, and the trailer is expected to be out soon.