Remo D’Souza: Wild Tiger Safari has the same creative vibe as my ABCD days

The teaser of Wild Tiger Safari, directed by Chandramouli, best known as the dialogue writer of the KGF franchise, was unveiled at a grand event held at Dubai’s Global Village. The launch gained added prominence with Bollywood filmmaker and ace choreographer Remo D’Souza releasing the teaser and extending his support to the team.
Speaking at the event, Remo drew a comparison with his own filmmaking experience. “When I directed ABCD, there was a certain energy and vibe on set. I sensed a similar spirit while watching Wild Tiger Safari's teaser. Every artiste seems to have contributed creatively, and that reflects on screen.” he said.
Wild Tiger Safari marks Chandramouli’s next directorial outing after Dilmaar. Describing the film, the director said it is rooted in the gangster genre but driven by stylised action and performance. “The production house approached me with the idea of blending tiger-like movement and dance with mass elements. Think of it like joining dots to create a rangoli. The actors were already in place, and I had to shape the story around them.”
The Dubai launch is being seen as a landmark moment for Kannada cinema, as this is reportedly the first time a Kannada film’s promotional event has been hosted at Global Village — a venue that seldom opens its doors to film launches, even for major Bollywood productions.
The film stars Sheethil Poojary in the lead role, with Nimika Ratnakar as the female protagonist. Conceived as a bilingual project, Wild Tiger Safari is slated for release in both Kannada and Hindi, underlining the makers’ aim to reach audiences beyond regional boundaries. The film is produced under the VK Film banner by Dubai-based producers Vinod Kumar, Kishore Kumar, Prasanna Kumar and Gurudatta Ganiga.
Chandramouli revealed that around six days of shooting remain, including a song and a few action sequences. The post-production work is also currently underway. The teaser hints at a gritty action-revenge narrative, presenting Sheethil in a rugged, mass-driven avatar backed by stylised action set pieces.
The supporting cast includes Avinash and Achyuth Kumar. Adding a Bollywood touch are popular dancers and performers Dharmesh and Sushant Pujari. The film also features artistes associated with the hit Hindi franchise ABCD, enhancing its cross-industry appeal.
Music for Wild Tiger Safari is composed by Sachin Basrur. The makers are currently eyeing a theatrical release towards the end of March or early April.