Kriti Verma makes her Kannada film debut with Karikaada

Bollywood actor and former Bigg Boss Hindi contestant Kriti Verma is all set to enter the Kannada film industry with Karikaada, directed by Gilli Venkatesh. Her appearance in the newly released song ‘Ratuni Ratuni’ introduces her to Kannada audiences and adds a fresh visual layer to the film’s promotional campaign.
Karikaada had already drawn attention after the release of its title teaser, which positioned the film as a blend of adventure, music, and narrative-driven storytelling. The song release continues that momentum, offering a glimpse into the film’s tonal variety while showcasing Kriti in a performance-driven number.
“This is my first Kannada film, and it has been a very positive experience,” Kriti says. “I’m thankful to the team for trusting me with this opportunity. I hope the audience connects with the film, and I would love to work in more Kannada projects in the future.”
The film stars Kaad Nataraj in the lead role. Interestingly, Nataraj has also written the story. A former IT professional, he has steadily transitioned into cinema, and Karikaada reflects his ambition to tell rooted stories with accessible entertainment elements. He is joined by Bala Rajwadi and Yash Shetty in key roles.
On the technical front, the film features music by Atishay Jain and Shashank Sheshagiri, with lyrics by V Nagendra Prasad. Jeevan Gowda handles cinematography, while Deepak CS takes care of the editing. The makers note that the songs have been recorded by well-known singers across languages, aiming to widen the film’s appeal.
The female lead is played by Tulu actor Niriksha Shetty, while the supporting cast includes Manju Swamy, Govind Gowda, Divakar, Comedy Kiladi Surya, Rakesh Poojary, Vijay Chandur, Chandraprabha, Karisubbu, Giri, Master Aryan, and child artiste Riddhi.
Karikaada is produced under the Riddhi Entertainment banner by Deepthi Damodar, Kaad Nataraj’s wife, with Ravi Kumar SR as co-producer. The project is described by the team as a long-cherished dream that has been brought to life through close collaboration and sustained effort.
With the film nearing release, the team says the response to the music has been encouraging. “The film is ready, and we’re hoping for the audience’s support. We’ve worked with commitment, and the songs have received good feedback so far,” the makers share.
For Kriti Verma, Karikaada marks a measured entry into Sandalwood rather than a dramatic crossover. It is a first step into a new industry, new audience, and a different cinematic rhythm. As the film moves closer to release, the focus now shifts to how this cross-industry collaboration finds resonance with Kannada viewers.