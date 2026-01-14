Rithnya on her father Vijay Kumar: On set, he was not my father, he was an actor

For Rithnya, cinema was never a sudden calling. It was a big part of her life from her childhood. Conversations at home flowed from scripts to shoots, characters to performances. Watching her father, actor Vijay Kumar, live and breathe the craft quietly shaped her imagination long before she admitted it to herself. Now making her silver screen debut with Landlord, directed by Jadeshaa K Hampi, Rithnya finds herself sharing the frame not only with her father but also with Rachita Ram. The film also features Raj B Shetty in a negative shade, along with Rakesh Adiga, Shishir Baikady, Achyuth Kumar, Umashree, and Bhavana Rao. Speaking to CE, Rithnya begins, “It was when I was in my tenth standard that the thought of cinema started growing strong in me. But my father was initially hesitant. He wasn’t very open to the idea of me or my sister getting into acting. During my college days, that urge became stronger, and I knew this was something I wanted to pursue seriously.”
While Rithnya was in Mumbai undergoing acting training, the script of Landlord was taking shape. Jadeshaa, who knew about her preparation, felt she suited the role and offered her the opportunity. “It came at the right moment. I wasn’t walking in blindly. I knew I had to bring value to the film. It was a beautiful character, and I didn’t want to miss that chance.” Being Vijay Kumar’s daughter certainly opened doors, she admits with honesty. “His name definitely gave me a warm welcome, almost like a red carpet into the industry. I didn’t face the kind of struggle he went through when he started. I feel blessed. But going forward, I know I have to be careful with my choices. At some point, I have to take over and carry out my own journey.”
While her sister Monisha gets to work under their father’s direction in City Lights, Rithnya’s experience is different as she plays his daughter on screen in Landlord. “There was comfort on one side, but on the other, he was strict. I had to be perfect, and there was pressure. Once the camera started rolling, he was never my father, he was an actor, and that was a completely new experience for me.” Set against a village backdrop, the film demanded a grounding in rural sensibilities. For Rithnya, that wasn’t unfamiliar. “I’ve spent time at my grandparents’ place in villages, so the environment wasn’t strange. Even the language came naturally. But the subject Jadeshaa has written was new to me. I had many questions about the system and how people lived in those times. It became a learning curve. His writing is excellent.” Seeing her father transform into Rachhayya left a deep impression. “When I saw him in that role, I literally felt he had lived that character. There was a vibration in his presence. It suited him so much. I felt I had seen such a person somewhere in a village.”
Sharing screen space with Rachita Ram was another delight. “She’s so beautiful that I never imagined I’d be playing her daughter. I grew up watching her films. On set, we spoke a lot about the industry and handling work as a newcomer. I learned a lot from her.” Her father’s reaction to her debut remains quite emotional. “He doesn’t express much in words. But I could see it in his eyes. They were teary, and that said everything.” After living with the Landlord for over a year and a half, Rithnya hopes it marks a strong beginning. “I want to be honest to the silver screen, something my father has always done, and I believe the character brings value to the film.” From her father, she carries one enduring lesson. “Be sincere, stay focused, give a hundred percent. If you’re true to your work, something will push you forward.” With her debut set to release on January 23,
Rithnya has already signed her second film, Jawar, opposite Rishi, stepping into a journey she has long been preparing for.