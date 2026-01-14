Rithnya on her father Vijay Kumar: On set, he was not my father, he was an actor

While her sister Monisha gets to work under their father’s direction in City Lights, Rithnya’s experience is different as she plays his daughter on screen in Landlord. “There was comfort on one side, but on the other, he was strict. I had to be perfect, and there was pressure. Once the camera started rolling, he was never my father, he was an actor, and that was a completely new experience for me.” Set against a village backdrop, the film demanded a grounding in rural sensibilities. For Rithnya, that wasn’t unfamiliar. “I’ve spent time at my grandparents’ place in villages, so the environment wasn’t strange. Even the language came naturally. But the subject Jadeshaa has written was new to me. I had many questions about the system and how people lived in those times. It became a learning curve. His writing is excellent.” Seeing her father transform into Rachhayya left a deep impression. “When I saw him in that role, I literally felt he had lived that character. There was a vibration in his presence. It suited him so much. I felt I had seen such a person somewhere in a village.”



Sharing screen space with Rachita Ram was another delight. “She’s so beautiful that I never imagined I’d be playing her daughter. I grew up watching her films. On set, we spoke a lot about the industry and handling work as a newcomer. I learned a lot from her.” Her father’s reaction to her debut remains quite emotional. “He doesn’t express much in words. But I could see it in his eyes. They were teary, and that said everything.” After living with the Landlord for over a year and a half, Rithnya hopes it marks a strong beginning. “I want to be honest to the silver screen, something my father has always done, and I believe the character brings value to the film.” From her father, she carries one enduring lesson. “Be sincere, stay focused, give a hundred percent. If you’re true to your work, something will push you forward.” With her debut set to release on January 23,