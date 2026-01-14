Sudeep at Dear Husband event: Kannada cinema must keep growing stronger

Beyond the title reveal, Sudeep’s presence conveyed a deeper message about continuity in the industry. He reflected on the encouragement he received early in his career, stating, “When we entered the industry as newcomers, many seniors guided us. Now it’s our responsibility to do the same. Kannada cinema must keep growing stronger. I’m confident a fresh kind of film will come from this team.”



For Suraj Gowda, Dear Husband represents a creative change. “A very good story is coming to the screen. This is a new kind of role for me, and the script is extremely strong,” he shared. Sharanya Shetty feels the narrative reflects the mindset of today’s youth. Playing Vasanthi, she noted, “It’s a subject the younger generation will connect with. Roles like this rarely come, and I have high expectations from the film.”