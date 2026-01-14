Sudeep at Dear Husband event: Kannada cinema must keep growing stronger

After The Judgement, director Gururaj Kulkarni (Nadagowda) is moving forward with his next film on a positive note. He revealed the grand title and teaser of Dear Husband at an event featuring Kichcha Sudeep. This launch set the stage for what promises to be a youthful romantic crime-thriller, supported by G9 Communication and Media and Nirantara Productions.
The evening buzzed with the energy of a new team eager to make an impact. Industry professionals, including Kumar Bangarappa, Praveen Tej, music director V Harikrishna, and directors Shashank and AP Arjun, along with cricketers Vaishakh Vijaykumar and Rithesh, attended to show their support. Their presence highlighted the excitement around the project. Featuring Suraj Gowda, Sharanya Shetty, and Praveen in the lead, the film combines emotion, suspense, and modern themes.
Beyond the title reveal, Sudeep’s presence conveyed a deeper message about continuity in the industry. He reflected on the encouragement he received early in his career, stating, “When we entered the industry as newcomers, many seniors guided us. Now it’s our responsibility to do the same. Kannada cinema must keep growing stronger. I’m confident a fresh kind of film will come from this team.”
For Suraj Gowda, Dear Husband represents a creative change. “A very good story is coming to the screen. This is a new kind of role for me, and the script is extremely strong,” he shared. Sharanya Shetty feels the narrative reflects the mindset of today’s youth. Playing Vasanthi, she noted, “It’s a subject the younger generation will connect with. Roles like this rarely come, and I have high expectations from the film.”
Praveen, who takes on a significant role, expressed similar confidence, saying the story and characters will resonate with audiences. Producer Dr. Nirantara Ganesh, making his second production after Iravan, described the film as a romantic-thriller made for contemporary viewers. He added that Gururaj’s clarity and experience convinced him to support the project.
Gururaj Kulkarni called the film a long-held dream and shared the team's optimism: “For nearly a year and a half, we’ve nurtured this idea. With Sudeep’s encouragement and a dedicated team, we’re confident audiences will see something refreshingly different.”
With most of the pre-production complete, filming is set to begin later this month in Bengaluru, Goa, and other locations. Sachin Basrur creates the background music, while Veer Samarth composes the songs, with lyrics by Pramod Maravante and dialogues by Raghu Niduvalli. Cinematography is by Harsha Kumar Gowda, and editing is by BS Kemparaj. The makers, set to begin shooting soon, are aiming for a year-end release.