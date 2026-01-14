All Ok: My character in Cult is the friend everyone wants

All Ok plays Joy, a character he believes audiences will instantly connect with. “In real life, many friendships are just party companions. But Joy is different. He brings happiness, stands by his friends, and wants to be the go-to person in their lives. Everyone wants a friend like that,” he explains. Interestingly, he usually doesn’t read full scripts before committing. “This time, I went through the story and genuinely liked it. I feel Joy will stay in the hearts and minds of the audience as they walk out of the theatre.”



Though best known as a rapper, acting is not an unfamiliar territory for him. “I was trained almost 20 years ago, around the time when actors like Nithya Menen came into the spotlight with Josh. In that film, I played a musician, and that performance still circulates online,” he recalls. For All Ok, music and acting naturally intersect. “Rhythm teaches timing, and poetry is like dialogue delivery. I constantly work around both.”



Encouragement from friends continues to fuel his confidence. “Yash often tells me I should act more, and Appu Sir used to suggest roles too. I never chased cinema, but now I’m consciously opening myself to it,” he admits.