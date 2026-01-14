Amruthaanjan makes its big-screen jump

The journey from short format to feature demanded discipline and patience. Nearly a year went into developing the script, followed by three months of intensive rehearsals to fine-tune comic timing and emotional rhythm. The core cast includes Sudhakar Gowda R, Payal Chengappa, Gaurav Shetty, Sri Bhavya, Pallavi Parva and Karthik Ruvary, supported by Madhumathi, Naveen Padil, Chethan Durga, Dumma Vishwas and Ajendra, all working closely with the technical team to preserve the organic humour that made the short film memorable. Produced by LV Entertainments, the film’s creative engine is powered by cinematographer Sumanth Acharya, editor Kiran Kumar G, and music composer Raghvendra V, with lyrics by Venkatesh Kulkarni.



Mohith confidently promises honest entertainment with Amruthaanjan. “If audiences watch the film with an open heart, they can easily laugh 40 to 45 times. Every scene has been designed with humour in mind,” he says, adding that while a popular dialogue from the short film returns, the story itself unfolds with fresh situations and unexpected turns. Though comedy dominates nearly eighty per cent of the film, a strong emotional layer, especially the father–son relationship, anchors the narrative. “Every parent wants to shape their child in a certain way. That emotional conflict gives the film depth beyond laughter,” he explains.