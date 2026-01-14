Amruthaanjan makes its big-screen jump

Once upon a time, a short film called Amruthaanjan made people pause and laugh. Its simple humour, everyday madness and instantly relatable tone turned it into a digital favourite. Today, that laughter is ready to echo inside cinema halls, as the same team transforms the short into a full-fledged feature film, carrying the same spirit but with a far bigger cinematic heartbeat.
For writer-director Jyothi Rao Mohith, Amruthaanjan is more than just another project. It is a comeback story shaped by persistence. After his earlier film Sodabuddi failed to make an impact, work slowed down and uncertainty crept in. It was during that quiet phase that he created Amruthaanjan as a short film, never imagining it would strike such a powerful chord. “I made the short film when I had no work. It happened very naturally, and the response surprised all of us,” Mohith recalls. “That’s when we thought, why not rebuild this idea properly for the big screen, not as an extension, but as a fresh cinematic experience.”
The journey from short format to feature demanded discipline and patience. Nearly a year went into developing the script, followed by three months of intensive rehearsals to fine-tune comic timing and emotional rhythm. The core cast includes Sudhakar Gowda R, Payal Chengappa, Gaurav Shetty, Sri Bhavya, Pallavi Parva and Karthik Ruvary, supported by Madhumathi, Naveen Padil, Chethan Durga, Dumma Vishwas and Ajendra, all working closely with the technical team to preserve the organic humour that made the short film memorable. Produced by LV Entertainments, the film’s creative engine is powered by cinematographer Sumanth Acharya, editor Kiran Kumar G, and music composer Raghvendra V, with lyrics by Venkatesh Kulkarni.
Mohith confidently promises honest entertainment with Amruthaanjan. “If audiences watch the film with an open heart, they can easily laugh 40 to 45 times. Every scene has been designed with humour in mind,” he says, adding that while a popular dialogue from the short film returns, the story itself unfolds with fresh situations and unexpected turns. Though comedy dominates nearly eighty per cent of the film, a strong emotional layer, especially the father–son relationship, anchors the narrative. “Every parent wants to shape their child in a certain way. That emotional conflict gives the film depth beyond laughter,” he explains.
Skepticism followed the project initially, with doubts about whether short-film creators could pull theatrical crowds. But smooth censor clearance and encouraging feedback boosted the team’s confidence. Shot across Bengaluru, Mangaluru and Udupi, and using montage songs instead of conventional placements, Amruthaanjan positions itself as a clean, feel-good stress-buster for families and youth alike.