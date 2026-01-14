Santhosh Kodenkeri returns with a North Karnataka social comedy-drama

Filmmaker Santhosh Kodenkeri, who last directed Ravike Prasanga, is back with a new project centred around an everyday story. He is once again collaborating with his wife and writer Pavana Santhosh. Together, they are creating a social comedy-drama that captures the essence, culture, and daily life of Uttara Karnataka.



Based on the initial details about the script, the film explores the region’s social spaces, cultural practices, and natural settings. It aims to present North Karnataka in a simple and relatable way. Kodenkeri emphasises the importance of staying true to the subject. “We don’t chase formulas; we build stories. Content-driven cinema requires courage, the courage to tell honest stories, ask tough questions, and connect deeply with audiences. That is the kind of cinema I strive to create,” he says while sharing a cryptic poster that hints at what the story intends to convey.



The film is grounded in familiar characters and everyday situations. The narrative gains strength from human moments, local traditions, and the daily life of the region instead of relying on spectacles. The goal is to connect with audiences who see their own lives reflected on screen.