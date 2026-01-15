Sandeep Sunkad's Pabbar features Dheeren as a cop

In a quiet moment, he lifts the mask before a little girl, suggesting familiarity and a shared history. While the teaser briefly indicates that Dheeren is in uniform, hinting at his role as a cop in Pabbar, it primarily emphasises his inner struggle. The focus is not on the thrill of the chase but on a mindset shaped by loss, search, and purpose, hinting at a journey that feels more like a reckoning.