Sandeep Sunkad's Pabbar features Dheeren as a cop

After Shakahaari, director Sandeep Sunkad is back with his second feature, Pabbar. The film features Dheeren Ramkumar in a lead role for the second time. The film is backed by Geetha Pictures, and the makers chose Sankranti to launch a teaser that introduces the main character and provides a glimpse into his journey.
The teaser begins with a young man in black, his face covered by a mask, walking through a burial ground while onlookers watch. He is accompanied by someone speaking beside him, but he doesn’t reply. The moment does not clarify his identity or purpose. Is he a relative, a friend, or someone arriving too late? The scene leaves the question open, trusting the audience to feel the unease and mystery.
In a quiet moment, he lifts the mask before a little girl, suggesting familiarity and a shared history. While the teaser briefly indicates that Dheeren is in uniform, hinting at his role as a cop in Pabbar, it primarily emphasises his inner struggle. The focus is not on the thrill of the chase but on a mindset shaped by loss, search, and purpose, hinting at a journey that feels more like a reckoning.
Sandeep Sunkad provided an update on the film, noting that only one major schedule is left, and the post-production is underway. He explained that the teaser was designed purely to introduce the character and was filmed separately for that purpose.
“This teaser showcases a character’s journey. It does not focus on events but highlights emotion. It was shot with this specific goal in mind. The dialogues, the silences, and even the philosophical lines are meant to offer small clues about the kind of journey Pabbar will present,” he said.
The film stars Amrutha Prem as the female lead, playing a vital emotional role in the teaser, especially in the moment when the masked man reveals his face to her. The film also features a strong supporting cast, including Ramakrishna in a key role, along with Achyuth Kumar, Gopalakrishna Deshpande, Babu Hirannaiah, and Danny Kuttappa.
On the technical side, Pabbar has Vishwajith Rao as the cinematographer, Mayur Ambekallu as the music director, and Sandeep Sunkad as the editor.