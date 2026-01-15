Sriram steps in as the lead opposite Amulya in Peekaboo
The Sankranthi celebrations turned special for Kannada cinema fans as the team of Peekaboo officially introduced the film’s hero, pairing him opposite Golden Queen Amulya. Directed by Manju Swaraj, the film brings back the successful Shravani Subramanya combination of the director and Amulya, raising expectations among audiences.
The makers released a special hero-introduction teaser during the festive celebrations, revealing that Sriram will play the male lead. Unlike the usual high-voltage hero launches, the teaser presents Sriram through Amulya’s point of view, giving the introduction a soft and romantic tone that matches the film’s emotional mood.
Sriram, earlier known as Shrimadev, is not new to films. He has played lead roles in movies such as Iruvudellava Bittu, Gajanana, Gang, and Hondisi Bareyiri. With Peekaboo, he is using the name Sriram and looking at this film as a fresh phase in his career.
For Amulya, Peekaboo marks a significant return to the big screen after a prolonged absence. She had stepped away from films after marriage while at the peak of her career, and her comeback has been eagerly awaited by fans who remember her performances in Cheluvina Chittara and Shravani Subramanya. The film was also announced on her birthday, making the project emotionally special for her and her followers.
Peekaboo is produced by Ganesh Kenchamba under the Sri Kenchamba Cinema banner. The film’s technical team includes cinematographer Suresh Babu, music composers Veer Samarth and Sridhar Kashyap, and editor NM Vishwas.
With nearly 60 per cent of the shoot already completed, the team has begun promoting the project alongside filming. The hero reveal is part of that plan, and the film is shaping up as a feel-good romantic drama with a familiar pairing and a fresh on-screen combination.