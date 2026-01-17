45 OTT release: Shivarajkumar, Upendra and Raj B Shetty's fantasy action film to stream on this digital platform

The latest Kannada film 45, starring Shivarajkumar, Upendra, and Raj B. Shetty, released during Christmas, to a positive response. Produced by Ramesh Reddy under Suraj Productions, with a lavish budget, the film is now all set to start streaming on OTT. The digital and satellite rights have been acquired by ZEE, and ZEE5 Kannada confirmed that the film will stream starting January 23, calling it a “special gift for Sankranti.” The trailer is already out, offering viewers a glimpse of the fantasy spectacle.