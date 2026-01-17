45 OTT release: Shivarajkumar, Upendra and Raj B Shetty's fantasy action film to stream on this digital platform

The latest Kannada film 45, starring Shivarajkumar, Upendra, and Raj B. Shetty, released during Christmas, to a positive response. Produced by Ramesh Reddy under Suraj Productions, with a lavish budget, the film is now all set to start streaming on OTT. The digital and satellite rights have been acquired by ZEE, and ZEE5 Kannada confirmed that the film will stream starting January 23, calling it a “special gift for Sankranti.” The trailer is already out, offering viewers a glimpse of the fantasy spectacle.
45 is a fantasy drama that explores life, death, and the journey of the soul. Inspired by Garudapurana, fate, karma, and morality, director Arjun Janya has created a visually rich world where action, philosophy, and emotion come together. The climactic sequences feature Shivarajkumar in multiple avatars, each entrance marked by his signature Shiva Tandava. Upendra appears in a striking new look, while Raj B Shetty drives much of the narrative, and Manasi Sudhir plays his mother.
The film also stars Kaustubh Mani and Jishu Sengupta, with cinematography by Sathya Hegde, editing by K Prakash, and dialogues by Anil Kumar. Arjun Janya has not only directed but has also composed the music for the film.