Pruthvi Ambaar: Saikumar is the real hero of Chowkidhar

Chowkidar, directed by Chandrashekar Bandiyappa, starring Prithvi Ambar and Dhanya Ramkumar, is slated for release on January 30. The makers have releaed the film's trailer around the ocassion of Sankranti. According to the makers, Chowkidar focuses on emotions, memories, and the idea that protection begins within the family, with a strong emphasis on the father son relationship.
Police Inspector Raghavendra Gowda spoke about different forms of protection. He said soldiers protect the country at the borders, police protect society, and within a family, the father acts as the true protector. He added that the trailer reminded him of parents who are often forgotten due to work pressure, and whose value is fully understood only in their absence.
High Court advocate Praveen spoke about the importance of teamwork in cinema, calling films a director’s dream and a producer’s responsibility. He appreciated producer Kallahalli Chandrashekar for supporting the film under the VS Entertainment banner, with Vidhyadevi joining as co producer, and said the commitment of the team was evident from the trailer.
Director Chandrashekar Bandiyappa clarified that the title has no political meaning and that Chowkidar simply means protector. He said the film presents exactly what he wanted to convey. The film has music by Sachin Basrur, with lyrics by V Nagendra Prasad, Santosh Nayak, and Pramod Maravante.
Actor Prithvi Ambar said that the director guided him throughout the shoot and that reading the script brought positive changes in his own life. He added that veteran actor Saikumar is the real hero of the film, as his character carries the emotional core of the story. Saikumar, who has completed 50 years in cinema, plays a key role in the father son narrative.
The film also features Shwetha of Chaitrada Premanjali fame, Sudharani, Bigg Boss-fame Gilli, and Dharma in important roles. The technical crew of the film includes cinematography by Siddu Kanchanahalli, editing by Gnanesh Matad, choreography by Murali Master, and action sequences by Jai Subrahmanya.