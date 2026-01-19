Anil Shetty to headline Suni's social thriller, Lambodhara 2.0

Anil Shetty will be seen as a lead actor for the first time in Lambodhara 2.0, a social thriller directed by Simple Suni. The film follows the journey of a young man in Bengaluru, exploring his ambitions, relationships, and the challenges of modern life.
Speaking about the project, Simple Suni said, “This is a completely original story inspired by the lives of today’s youth. The film not only follows the journey of a young man but also gradually unfolds the conflicts he faces in life, layer by layer.”
Bollywood actor Saachi Bindra, who plays the female lead, shared her thoughts on the story. “What truly excited me about Lambodhara 2.0 was how relevant and emotionally grounded the story is. It reflects the realities of our lives while remaining deeply human. Working with Simple Suni and sharing screen space with Anil Shetty, who brings a refreshing sincerity to the project, will make this journey even more special. I’m really looking forward to bringing this character to life.”
The film’s launch was recently held, and principal photography is scheduled to begin later this month.
Influencer Mac Macha will play a comic role in the film, and the makers are in talks with a well-known Bollywood actor for a pivotal part. Written by Anil Shetty and Abhijit Mahesh, Lambodhara 2.0 will have Veer Samarth composing the music, Santosh Rai Pathaje handling the cinematography, and Ullas Hydoor overseeing production design.