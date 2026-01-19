Anil Shetty to headline Suni's social thriller, Lambodhara 2.0

Bollywood actor Saachi Bindra, who plays the female lead, shared her thoughts on the story. “What truly excited me about Lambodhara 2.0 was how relevant and emotionally grounded the story is. It reflects the realities of our lives while remaining deeply human. Working with Simple Suni and sharing screen space with Anil Shetty, who brings a refreshing sincerity to the project, will make this journey even more special. I’m really looking forward to bringing this character to life.”