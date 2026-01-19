Komal Kumar promises a laugh riot with Tenali D LLB

After a brief hiatus, actor Komal Kumar is all set to make a fresh impression with his next film, Tenali D LLB. Known for being selective about his roles, Komal has carefully chosen this out-and-out comedy for its unique storyline, ensuring it stands apart from the usual fare.
True to its title, Tenali D LLB showcases Komal in the role of a lawyer, a character that combines humour with contemporary social relevance. The recently unveiled poster hints at this transformation, presenting Komal in a sharp, professional lawyer look. Interestingly, this isn’t just an on-screen experiment as Komal holds a real-life LLB degree, making this role a perfect blend of authenticity and entertainment.
The film is directed by Siddhruv Siddhu, who previously earned critical acclaim for the movie Marichi, starring Vijay Raghavendra. Following that success, Siddhruv has penned a fresh, timely story tailored for Komal. Production is set to begin in May.
The project is produced by Siddhruv Siddhu, Santosh Mayappa, Pradeep Kumar Mahalingayya, and Renuka Prasad. Music is composed by Ritwik Muralidhar, with lyrics by Nagarjun Sharm. Uday Leela will handle cinematography. The film also stars Pushparaj Bolare, and the team is finalising the rest of the cast before going on floors.