Pruthviraj Patil's psychological thriller gets a release date

Team Vikalpa, which previously released the title, teaser, and songs, has increased anticipation with the launch of its official trailer before the film's release on January 30. Filmmaker Jayatheertha unveiled the trailer and spoke about psychological storytelling, new talent, and the delicate balance between imagination and reality. Impressed by the dedication of a team, mostly comprising newcomers, Jayatheertha acknowledged that their commitment to creating a story-driven film deserves encouragement, and praised the newcomers for bringing fresh perspectives and keeping the industry vibrant.
Pruthviraj Patil, who has written the story and screenplay, described the film as a psychological thriller centered on PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder). "The narrative examines how a troubled mind navigates between illusion and reality. We used scientific insights and expert advice to shape the characters and situations. Although the theme may seem intense, the film is not intended to be a heavy medical drama," explains Pruthviraj, adding, "The film combines suspense with subtle humour and emotional depth. The real hero of the film is the story itself, with each character playing an important role in advancing the mystery."
Theatre artist Nagashree Hebbar makes her film debut with Vikalpa, and she revealed that her character is a person who quietly carries emotional turmoil without dramatic outbursts. "This internal struggle drew me to the role. I'm confident about the story and my character, and we have received positivec reactions so far," points out Nagashree, who believes audiences will connect emotionally with her character’s journey.
Harini Shreekanth, who plays a psychologist in the film, shared that Vikalpa provided her with a completely new acting experience. "Despite the largely new team, their level of professionalism was high, and each scene was carefully planned. I'm sure viewers would find the film refreshing for the strong writing, natural humour, and the realistic characters," says Harini.
The film was shot in various locations including Bengaluru, Thirthahalli, Sagara, Sirsi, Kundapura, and Yellapur, with some scenes filmed in Singapore and the Netherlands. Abhiram Gowda served as cinematographer, while Suresh Arumugam took charge of the editing. With music by Samvatsara Sagara, and lyrics by Pruthviraj Patil and Kaundinya Kudluthota, the songs are sung by Siddharth Belmannu, Samvatsara, Shreeranjini, and Inchara.