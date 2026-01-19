Release date of Dhananjay's JC -The University is here
Actor Dhananjay’s latest production, JC The University, is all set to hit theaters on February 6. Starring Surya Prakhyath and Bhavana Reddy, the film’s trailer has been released, which also revealed the official release date.
The trailer release became extra special with the presence of superstar Shivarajkumar and director-actor Jogi Prem, who came together to launch it and bless the team. JC The University is billed as a mass entertainer, set against the backdrop of a jail. The film explores life inside prison, depicting power struggles, inmate hierarchies, and the harsh realities of prison life, interwoven with an emotional father-son story. A dialogue from the trailer, "Even if the son wears the crown, he must not carry shame," has already caught the audience’s attention.
Directed by Chetan Jayaram, the movie balances high-octane action, and emotional moments, portraying the prison not just as a place of punishment but of transformation. Upon viewing the trailer, both Shivarajkumar and Prem expressed admiration for Prakhyath, praising his performance and screen presence. Prem, reflecting on the harsh realities of jail life, remarked that only those with influence or money can navigate it easily. Surya Prakhyath’s dedication and ease in action sequences impressed both veterans, with Shivarajkumar highlighting that he possesses all the qualities of a future star.
Dhananjay called Shivanna a guiding statesman in the industry who has assisted him since his first production. Speaking about the challenges of cinema, Prakhyath noted that money alone doesn’t guarantee success; talent, audience connection, and blessings matter more.
The movie features stunt director Thriller Manju and actor Vijay Simha in key roles. With dialogues by Masti, the film has cinematography by Karthik, and music by Rohith Sower.