Release date of Dhananjay's JC -The University is here

The trailer release became extra special with the presence of superstar Shivarajkumar and director-actor Jogi Prem, who came together to launch it and bless the team. JC The University is billed as a mass entertainer, set against the backdrop of a jail. The film explores life inside prison, depicting power struggles, inmate hierarchies, and the harsh realities of prison life, interwoven with an emotional father-son story. A dialogue from the trailer, "Even if the son wears the crown, he must not carry shame," has already caught the audience’s attention.