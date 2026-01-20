Anil Kumar: With Cult, I wanted to bring back the emotional warmth of films

If destiny had taken a different turn, director Anil Kumar might have been working on Kirataka 2 with Yash. Instead, that missed collaboration eventually led him to Cult, a youthful romantic drama starring Zaid Khan, which the filmmaker says reflects his conscious shift towards more contemporary, emotionally driven storytelling. Coming after the success of Upadhyaksha, Anil admits he was eager to step away from formula-heavy narratives and return to stories rooted in everyday emotions, ahead of the film's release on January 23.



Anil traces his association with Zaid Khan to when the latter was introduced by Yash, following multiple interactions about potential collaboration. “Zaid was clear that he wanted a strong script. I had watched Banaras and felt he had the potential to grow as a performer. His screen presence and personality could be moulded to suit today’s audience,” says Anil, adding that he deliberately wrote Cult with Zaid and a youth subject in mind. “After KGF, many films followed that hangover with a similar tone and sonic template. It became predictable and monotonous. I wanted to bring back the emotional warmth of films like Mungaru Male and Mr and Mrs Ramachari, and films of such kinds, but told in today’s emotional language.”



