Anil Kumar: With Cult, I wanted to bring back the emotional warmth of films

If destiny had taken a different turn, director Anil Kumar might have been working on Kirataka 2 with Yash. Instead, that missed collaboration eventually led him to Cult, a youthful romantic drama starring Zaid Khan, which the filmmaker says reflects his conscious shift towards more contemporary, emotionally driven storytelling. Coming after the success of Upadhyaksha, Anil admits he was eager to step away from formula-heavy narratives and return to stories rooted in everyday emotions, ahead of the film's release on January 23.
Anil traces his association with Zaid Khan to when the latter was introduced by Yash, following multiple interactions about potential collaboration. “Zaid was clear that he wanted a strong script. I had watched Banaras and felt he had the potential to grow as a performer. His screen presence and personality could be moulded to suit today’s audience,” says Anil, adding that he deliberately wrote Cult with Zaid and a youth subject in mind. “After KGF, many films followed that hangover with a similar tone and sonic template. It became predictable and monotonous. I wanted to bring back the emotional warmth of films like Mungaru Male and Mr and Mrs Ramachari, and films of such kinds, but told in today’s emotional language.”
For Anil, writing Cult meant closely observing the behaviour and emotional patterns of young people around him. From friendships and social gatherings to evolving ideas of love and identity, these details shaped the narrative. “Love remains constant, but expression changes with time. Every generation needs a different emotional treatment. Cult is about that transition,” he explains, describing the film as a blend of romance, friendship and conflict, with the idea of ‘cultism’ serving as a metaphor for intense emotional attachment and personal identity.
He is quick to clarify that Cult is not structured as a conventional love triangle. “Each character has multiple shades. The hero goes through distinct emotional phases, and both female leads have strong individual journeys. Their decisions are driven by personal circumstances, not just romantic competition,” he notes. His choice of Malaika Vasupal stemmed from her ability to handle a demanding role. “Having worked with her in Upadhyaksha, I knew she could pull off a tough character. Rachita Ram, meanwhile, brings emotional depth and experience to the narrative. She is already a proven actor," he says.
Produced by Loki Cinemas and presented by KVN Productions, Cult also marks a strong technical collaboration. Music by Arjun Janya forms the emotional backbone of the film, with songs like 'Aiyyo Shivane' and 'Hrudayavu Kelade', and with high-energy background score amplifying both romance and drama, while cinematographer Jagadish Wali’s lighting and visual texture lend the film a contemporary sheen. Working with a young lead also brought renewed creative energy, says Kumar. “Zaid has an intense hunger to perform. We worked closely on body language, emotional rhythm and technical aspects like costume and framing. Nothing was compromised.”
Summing up his vision for the film, Anil says, “Cult is not about following trends. It is about understanding what today’s youth feel, what they fear, and what they hope for, and telling a love story that speaks their language.”