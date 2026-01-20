Jadeshaa K Hampi: You can’t give routine roles to actors like Vijay Kumar or Raj B Shetty

Convincing actors for such a narrative, he admits, is harder than pitching a conventional commercial film. “For regular films, you can talk about hero build-ups and mass moments. But for films like this, actors must believe in the writing. Vijay Kumar is also a director, so he immediately understood the space the story needed. He knows that giving space to other characters strengthens the film. The same was the case with Raj B Shetty. He saw the writing and the layers in the character.”



Working with experienced actors, however, brings its own pressures. “There is definitely more responsibility. They come with their own discipline and vision. But once you build rapport, the atmosphere becomes positive. Very early in the shoot, you get a sense of how the film is shaping up, and that confidence has to be carried till the last day.”



On casting Raj B Shetty in a face-off with Vijay Kumar, Jadeshaa says it was about offering something new. “There was never any doubt about his versatility. Though he played a negative role in Malayalam in Turbo, this is new for him in Kannada. But this is not a routine antagonist. His emotional depth suited the character, and once he understood the layers, he was fully convinced.”



Rachita Ram, too, was cast against type. “I wasn’t looking for a typical heroine role. I wanted someone who could convincingly play a mother. Not many female actors are comfortable with that. When I met Rachita, she was keen on breaking her pattern and doing something different.”



The film also features Bhavana, Rakesh Adiga, Shishir and Abhishek, many of whom have earlier played lead roles. “They were convinced by the story and the impact of their characters. Screen time may be limited, but the roles are memorable. Some of them also came because they trusted me as a writer and director,” he says.