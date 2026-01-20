Ravichandran's next to be an AI-driven film, I Am God – The Crazy

Crazy Star Ravichandran has once again proved that he prefers letting his work speak louder than announcements. While the industry was busy speculating about his next move, the actor-filmmaker quietly completed one of the most unusual projects of his career: an AI-driven experimental film titled I Am God – The Crazy.
Songs have always been the soul of Ravichandran’s cinema, and this film takes that signature to an unprecedented scale. The film reportedly features over 35 songs, making it one of the most music-heavy projects in recent Kannada cinema. True to his hands-on style, it is largely a one-man show, with Ravichandran handling almost every creative responsibility himself, from writing and direction to music composition. Except for cinematography, he is said to have managed nearly all departments on his own.
Revealing details during the recent Bigg Boss reality show finale, Ravichandran said the film took nearly two and a half years and around 400 days of shooting to complete. The extended timeline, he explained, was due to the film’s heavy use of Artificial Intelligence technology and the sheer volume of creative work he chose to handle personally. Rather than rushing the process, he preferred to quietly perfect the film before speaking about it publicly.
Adding to the buzz, promotions for the film are expected to begin from Shivaratri, marking a symbolic and high-profile start to the campaign. The move has already sparked curiosity among fans, hinting at a grand promotional rollout.
Billed as one of the rare Kannada films to be extensively shaped using AI tools, I Am God – The Crazy is being seen as both a technical experiment and a deeply personal project for Ravichandran. With music, technology, and ambition coming together, the film is shaping up to be a bold cinematic gamble.
If all goes as planned, Ravichandran is aiming to release the film around his birthday on May 30, turning the film into both a personal milestone and a major talking point for Kannada cinema in 2026.