Zaid Khan: Nobody believes when I say I have struggles  

Zaid Khan is clear about the label he wants and the one he does not. “I don’t want people to look at me as a minister’s son. I want them to judge me only by my work,” he says. With Cult, directed by Anil Kumar, Zaid is stepping away from the boy next door image that followed his debut, Banaras. “This film is my choice to do something different. I did not want to go with the flow. I wanted to take a risk and challenge myself," says the actor, ahead of the film's release on January 23.



That change was visible from the first poster. A cigar, a bottle and a woman’s leg resting on his shoulder, the image invited strong reactions. “That was planned. The title Cult was already fixed, so we wanted something wild. There was an idea about the smoke coming from near the leg. A sketch was made, and then Bhuvan Gowda sir shot the photoshoot. It was not easy for me, but we knew people would talk about it.”



After Banaras, which gave him a good start, Zaid felt there was more he had not explored. “Somewhere, my inner talent was still untouched. In the character Madhava of Cult, there are three distinct shades. It is not just about looks or costume. It is about body language, voice, style and temperament. It was very challenging, and I took it seriously. More than anything, I wanted to prove myself with my second film.”