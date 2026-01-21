Zaid Khan: Nobody believes when I say I have struggles  

Zaid Khan is clear about the label he wants and the one he does not. “I don’t want people to look at me as a minister’s son. I want them to judge me only by my work,” he says. With Cult, directed by Anil Kumar, Zaid is stepping away from the boy next door image that followed his debut, Banaras. “This film is my choice to do something different. I did not want to go with the flow. I wanted to take a risk and challenge myself," says the actor, ahead of the film's release on January 23.
That change was visible from the first poster. A cigar, a bottle and a woman’s leg resting on his shoulder, the image invited strong reactions. “That was planned. The title Cult was already fixed, so we wanted something wild. There was an idea about the smoke coming from near the leg. A sketch was made, and then Bhuvan Gowda sir shot the photoshoot. It was not easy for me, but we knew people would talk about it.”
After Banaras, which gave him a good start, Zaid felt there was more he had not explored. “Somewhere, my inner talent was still untouched. In the character Madhava of Cult, there are three distinct shades. It is not just about looks or costume. It is about body language, voice, style and temperament. It was very challenging, and I took it seriously. More than anything, I wanted to prove myself with my second film.”
He also admits that his debut came with a certain sense of baggage. “There was a lot of politics around my first film, and it hurt me. This time, I told myself that no matter what negative publicity comes, I will stand by the story and by the film. I just want people to watch it,” says Zaid, who believes cinema and politics should be kept separate. “When I am an artiste, I am not answerable to anyone. Whatever suits me as an actor, I will do it, and nothing should come in between.”
His partnership with Anil Kumar, whom he met through Yash, proved to be important. “There is a wild side in me, but I cannot just bring it out on my own. I need an initial push. Anil sir understood my strengths and weaknesses. He pushed me, corrected me and made sure I focused only on acting,” says Zaid, who is also careful about not repeating himself. “I did not want to do the same kind of roles. I worked on myself and asked what would work for me and how I can connect to people. I knew the first reaction to the poster would be different, but eventually the songs and rushes changed the mood.”
Calling Cult a raw love story rooted in today’s reality, Zaid has been travelling across districts to promote the film. “My first step as an actor is to reach people and understand them. I want Kannada audiences, who may have lost interest in Kannada cinemas, to come back. That is why I went to every district and talked to them about my passion for acting.” He adds, “People think a politician’s son has no problems, so nobody believes when I say I also struggle. They do not show sympathy. I just want to tell my people, I am here to stay, and in Kannada.”
Zaid shares that preparation for the role was intense. “From long hair to sharp cuts, from soft voice to a deeper tone, body language and dialogue delivery, mentally and physically, it was tough. I did not take any references because I did not want to imitate anyone. My director supported that,” shares Zaid, who believes love stories have a refreshing quality to them that transcends time. “Cult has to be experienced in theatres. Apart from me, Rachita and Malaika Vasupal play strong roles. Simple stories, when told honestly, work best.”
Though Banaras was released in many languages, Cult will release only in Kannada. “I want to first work for my people here. Once it does well, we can take it to other languages.” Presented by KVN Production and produced by Loki Cinemas, Zaid feels the film has equal importance to music, action and romance. “All I ask is that people watch me as an actor, not as someone’s son,” signs off Zaid.