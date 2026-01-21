Priyanka Achar signs her second film

Priyanka Achar, who made a strong entry into Kannada cinema with Elumale, has signed her second feature film. The young actor first gained public attention by winning Zee Kannada’s reality show Mahanati. She is now set to lead Kiran Vishwanath's debut directorial.
Kiran Vishwanath has worked as a co-director on films like Ranna and Victory. Now, he is stepping into the director’s role with this film. He is also known for his close association with actor Kichcha Sudeep, having been part of several of his films. People in the industry note that Kiran has been preparing for this transition for a while.
The upcoming film will be produced by Gauri Arts, which is also entering film production with this project. While the makers have officially announced Priyanka Achar as the female lead, they haven't revealed details about the male lead, yet. Sources say the team plans to introduce the hero in a formal and high profile way soon. They are also expected to announce the rest of the cast and technical crew shortly.
Originally from Mysuru, Priyanka pursued acting attended auditions for television serials and films before her breakthrough came with Mahanati. Winning the reality show changed everything for her, leading to her debut in Elumale, directed by Puneeth Rangaswamy, and produced by Tharun Kishore Sudhir and Atlanta Nagendra.
The film is expected to go on floors soon. The team will announce more details about the story and schedule in the coming weeks.