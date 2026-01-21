Vijay Kumar on board Puri Jagannadh’s Slum Dog

For an actor who has quietly been broadening his reach beyond Kannada cinema, Vijay Kumar’s latest signing is a significant step forward. The Landlord actor has been cast as the antagonist in Puri Jagannadh’s upcoming film, Slum Dog, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Tabu.
Produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur under Puri Connects, along with JB Narayan Rao Kondrolla of JB Motion Pictures, the film has finished shooting and is in post-production. Vijay Kumar’s casting was officially announced on his birthday, accompanied by a poster that hinted at his clash with Vijay Sethupathi.
While Vijay Sethupathi’s rugged look has generated buzz, there is also a lot of curiosity about Vijay Kumar’s character. Those familiar with the project describe his role as raw, intense, and closely connected to the film’s street-level world. Instead of being a typical villain, his character is considered a key emotional and narrative force driving the story's main conflict.
The timing of this announcement comes right before the release of the Vijay Kumar's Landlord, directed by Jadeshaa K Hampi, which arrives in theatres across Karnataka on January 23. This survival drama also features Raj B Shetty in a negative role.
After making his Telugu debut with Veera Simha Reddy (2023), the actor has also finished shooting for his Tamil debut, Mookuthi Amman 2, where he works alongside Nayanthara. With Slum Dog set to release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, Vijay Kumar is stepping into the pan-Indian territory.
The film's scale is enhanced by its ensemble cast and crew. Samyuktha plays a key role, while Brahmaji and VTV Ganesh are expected to add lighter moments amid the film's intensity. Music is composed by National Award winner Harshavardhan Rameshwar, known for his scores in Arjun Reddy and Animal.