I am a worker in cinema, not a hero: Vijay Kumar

Even the title, he says, is deliberate. “Landlord as a title is an invitation. When a film, after theatrical release, even goes to OTT, such a universal title might bring audiences from other languages too. A title is the first invitation. But the crux of Landlord is about equality and the Constitution. It is not about the upper class and lower class, but about whoever is suppressed. Caste has become a mirror we keep seeing ourselves in. That has to be removed,” points out the actor-director.



Vijay also speaks warmly about working with Rachita Ram and the latest song ‘Ningavva’ from the film’s album, which has struck a chord with viewers. “I liked the fact that Rachita accepted such a role. The director did not make the song hero-centric. It keeps the husband and wife in one frame, showing love and surroundings together. The entire feeling is captured in one song. ‘Ningavva’ is a feel-good number, and so is our onscreen pair in the film,” he says.



When asked how much credit he will take if the film succeeds, Vijay again points to the filmmaker. “It is the director’s vision. I am just a character. I always believe the director is like a parent and above everything. I go by that. We discussed scenes a lot. There was constant exchange, and he would always pick something new.”



He also reflects on working with Raj B Shetty for the first time in Landlord. “As actors, we are not jealous of each other. We don’t think in terms of protagonist or antagonist. We think like pure actors and focus on what the character expects from us.”