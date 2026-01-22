I came to cinema to experiment, not to fit into one box: Raj B Shetty

For someone who is both a storyteller and performer, what draws him towards certain genres or characters, especially a negative shade like the ruler in Landlord? “The power one wants to hold in society, in a family, or even through caste, that ruler exists in everyone in some form. It is something we see around us all the time, and I felt it was interesting to tell that side of the story. Playing an antagonist is fun because society always tries to keep us within morality. When you play a villain, you have a certain freedom, and it is fun. Only in real life should we not be that person,” he says.



For Raj, taking on such roles is not about shock value, but about adding variety to his own filmography. “Playing this shade of me was an experiment, and in a way, I can contribute to cinema by offering varied characters,” he says.



The film’s tagline, Edu Alidavara Kathyala, Alidu Ulidavara Kathe (Stories of the defeated and survivor tales), resonates deeply with Raj’s own philosophy about talent and opportunity. “According to nature, we should encourage skill. When we go for surgery, we don’t go to a doctor who has more money; we go to a good doctor. Likewise, in cinema, we should not go with preoccupied notions. It should not be about background or labels, but about skill,” he explains. “When I chose to work with Jadeshaa, I did not look at where he comes from or what he earns. I saw his writing. That is important to me. Everyone is a learning actor, including me.”



Raj also speaks about the physical transformation and styling choices that went into shaping the antagonist. “The ruler’s character design needed a certain performance, and this look helped me perform. When I saw myself in the mirror, I felt different. You can play a negative role by smoking or chewing beeda, but that has its own restrictions. So you need other tools, like body language and mannerisms, to play a villain. The look helps you control the space and makes the performance more convincing,” he explains.