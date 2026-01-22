Singer Arjun Janya makes a special appearance in Rakkasapuradol

In a surprise twist, music director Arjun Janya will also appear onscreen in this song. While Arjun is a well-known name behind the scenes, his appearance adds an extra layer of interest for audiences. Written by Kranti Kumar, the song serves a situational purpose as the villagers turn to Siddayya Swamy for relief from their troubles. The scene features Raj B Shetty, Gaurav Shetty, and a large group of villagers.



Directed by Ravi Saranga, who has worked closely with Jogi Prem for over a decade, Rakkasapuradol is set in and around Kollegal and unfolds as a crime thriller with a psychological edge. The director describes the film as an exploration of the duality within humans, where people must confront and overcome their inner ‘rakshasa.’



