Singer Arjun Janya makes a special appearance in Rakkasapuradol

Raj B Shetty's upcoming crime thriller, Rakkasapuradol, is shaping up to be one of the more interesting releases this season. After generating excitement with its first-look poster, teaser, and the song Neena Neena..., the team is ready to release another key track from the film’s album. Titled Siddayya Swami Banni..., the song will be released today.
What makes this song special is that filmmaker Jogi Prem has sung it. Known for creating popular films with strong emotional storytelling, Prem’s voice adds a grounded, rustic feel to the song, which reflects the film’s village setting. Instead of using a traditional playback singer, the team believed Prem’s voice would match the song’s devotional and narrative-driven tone.
In a surprise twist, music director Arjun Janya will also appear onscreen in this song. While Arjun is a well-known name behind the scenes, his appearance adds an extra layer of interest for audiences. Written by Kranti Kumar, the song serves a situational purpose as the villagers turn to Siddayya Swamy for relief from their troubles. The scene features Raj B Shetty, Gaurav Shetty, and a large group of villagers.
Directed by Ravi Saranga, who has worked closely with Jogi Prem for over a decade, Rakkasapuradol is set in and around Kollegal and unfolds as a crime thriller with a psychological edge. The director describes the film as an exploration of the duality within humans, where people must confront and overcome their inner ‘rakshasa.’
Produced by stunt director K Ravivarma under the KN Entertainments banner, the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 6, with the trailer expected to be out soon. The cast includes Swatishta Krishna, Archana Kottige, B Suresh, Aniruddha Bhat, Gopal Deshpande, Jahangir, Gaurav Shetty, and Siddanna. The film features cinematography by William David and editing by KM Prakash.