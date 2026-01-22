Alpha locks February release date

Addressing the media, music director Anoop Seelin noted that every song in Alpha has been designed to serve the story. He added that the title track, in particular, reflects the film’s emotional core and aggressive tone, setting expectations for what lies ahead.



Sharing his journey, debutant Hemanth Kumar said that while he does not come from a film background, he spent considerable time training before stepping in front of the camera as a lead actor. Expressing confidence in the script, music and technical team, he said he hopes audiences will encourage new talent when the film releases.



The film also features actors Ayana, Gopika Suresh, Balu Nagendra, and Bigg Boss-fame Karthik Mahesh, who will be seen in a negative role, marking a departure from his earlieron screen image.