Dhanveerrah’s Hayagrriva set for February end release

Actor Dhanveerrah started his career with Suni’s Bazaar and continued with By2Love, Kaiva, and Vamana. Now, he is preparing for his fifth film, Hayagrriva, which is set to be released on February 27. To mark the release date, the makers have shared the film’s teaser, giving a first look at the actor in a strong police role.
Hayagrriva is directed by Raghu Kumar, and Samruddhi Manjunath produces it under KVC Productions. Hayagrriva seems to combine mythological elements with modern medical advancements. This sets up a story with action and drama. The main character is caught between duty, beliefs, and scientific realities.
Dhanveerrah stars opposite Sanjana Anand. The supporting cast includes experienced actors Rangayana Raghu, Tara, Sadhu Kokila, and Ravishankar. Together, they complete the group.
The technical team consists of Judah Sandy, who composed the music and created three songs for the album. Girish R Gowda is responsible for cinematography, while KM Prakash handles editing. Arjun Raj choreographs the action sequences, and Bhushan handles the dance numbers.
With its intriguing mix of mythology and contemporary medical themes, Hayagrriva signals a shift towards more concept-driven storytelling for Dhanveerrah, even as it retains the commercial appeal of action and emotion. As the teaser suggests a darker, more intense turn in his filmography, the February 27 release positions Hayagrriva as one of the more curious Kannada releases to watch out for this season.