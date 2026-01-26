Chethan Shetty: Cinema found me through social media

Chethan chose to make his directorial debut with a horror-comedy titled Seat Edge, a decision inspired by everyday observations and digital culture. “The idea began when I saw my friends vlogging. They were not famous, but they loved recording everything. Around the same time, I was writing horror content and watching a lot of Gaurav Tiwari’s videos. At my house, I noticed small, unusual things, and somewhere I started feeling like something was happening around me. It could be imagination, but that feeling stayed.”



That’s when he connected vlog culture with ghost hunting. “Today, vloggers are obsessed with content and used to negative comments. I thought, what if that obsession leads them into something paranormal? That’s how I linked my friends’ vlogging, ghost hunting, and Gaurav Tiwari’s incidents.” Chethan adds that the film also takes cues from the mysterious circumstances surrounding Gaurav Tiwari’s death. “Fictionally, if Gaurav Tiwari had come to Bengaluru, what could have happened? His death is still a mystery, and we have captured that idea in true moments within the film.”