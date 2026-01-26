Bell Bottom producer Santhosh Kumar KC to back Samarth Kadkol's Hubballi Hunters

Santosh Kumar KC, who produced the 2019 Kannada hit Bell Bottom starring Rishab Shetty, has joined filmmaker Samarth Kadkol, known for Edagaiye Apaghatakke Karana, to create a new horror-comedy titled Hubballi Hunters. This project unites two creators who focus on engaging narratives while experimenting with modern storytelling styles. The film is produced under the Golden Horse banner and marks the production house’s return after a seven-year break. This collaboration signals a shift toward stories that are deeply rooted in local culture but fit within popular genres. It allows the local setting to significantly shape the narrative.