Bell Bottom producer Santhosh Kumar KC to back Samarth Kadkol's Hubballi Hunters

Santosh Kumar KC, who produced the 2019 Kannada hit Bell Bottom starring Rishab Shetty, has joined filmmaker Samarth Kadkol, known for Edagaiye Apaghatakke Karana, to create a new horror-comedy titled Hubballi Hunters. This project unites two creators who focus on engaging narratives while experimenting with modern storytelling styles. The film is produced under the Golden Horse banner and marks the production house’s return after a seven-year break. This collaboration signals a shift toward stories that are deeply rooted in local culture but fit within popular genres. It allows the local setting to significantly shape the narrative.
Set in Hubballi, the film reflects the city's unique social and cultural vibe — its humour, daily lives, and subtle sense of mystery. Instead of treating the location as just a backdrop, the story draws from the city’s personality, allowing its streets, conversations, and community dynamics to influence both the funny and suspenseful parts of the story.
An interesting feature of Hubballi Hunters is its diverse cast, which includes digital content creators from across India. Their involvement highlights the growing link between online platforms and mainstream cinema while introducing performers who gained popularity through short-form and web-based storytelling.
Samarth Kadkol has written and directed the film. His earlier work featured offbeat humor and a focus on regional details. Dialogues are co-written by Kadkol along with Rahul V Parvatikar, Amit Karvkar, and Chetan Marambeed, contributing to a conversational tone. With cinematography by Abhimanyu Sadanandan, music for the film is by Prasanna Keshava.
Hubballi Hunters seeks to explore how regional cinema can keep pace with changing audience preferences while maintaining cultural authenticity.