Diganth's next to be a crime thriller

As anticipation builds for that release, Diganth has signed on for another project. This time, he will return to storytelling that focuses on crime and family emotions within a thriller format. The untitled film will be directed by Gopi Ramesh, known for adapting emotionally driven stories. He previously remade Suni’s Kannada hit Simple Aagi Ondu Love Story in Telugu as Idi Naa Love Story and directed a Kannada film, Yaarige Beku Ee Loka, which is yet to release, In this new film, Gopi Ramesh teams up with Diganth for the first time and plans to bring out a Kannada-Telugu bilingual.