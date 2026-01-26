Diganth's next to be a crime thriller

After receiving praise for his intense performance in Edagayege Apagathake Karana, Diganth finds himself at a crossroads. Attention is now on him as he expands his presence beyond Kannada cinema. All eyes are on the actor for his Telugu film Maa Inti Bangaram, in which he stars alongside Samantha.
As anticipation builds for that release, Diganth has signed on for another project. This time, he will return to storytelling that focuses on crime and family emotions within a thriller format. The untitled film will be directed by Gopi Ramesh, known for adapting emotionally driven stories. He previously remade Suni’s Kannada hit Simple Aagi Ondu Love Story in Telugu as Idi Naa Love Story and directed a Kannada film, Yaarige Beku Ee Loka, which is yet to release, In this new film, Gopi Ramesh teams up with Diganth for the first time and plans to bring out a Kannada-Telugu bilingual.
The film is set to officially launch in February. It will be the first production under the banner RN Productions, backed by producers Ramesh Naik and Naveen. The film being a crime thriller focused on family dynamics, the project aims to blend genre appeal with relatable emotional stakes. Diganth's role is expected to showcase both intensity and vulnerability.
On the technical side, cinematographer Christopher Joseph will handle the visuals, while the music director is yet to be chosen. Interestingly, director and lyricist Chethan Kumar will write the songs. Popular reality show choreographer Rudra Master will make his film debut with this project. Action sequences will be designed by Chinnayya.
With Maa Inti Bangaram introducing him to a wider Telugu audience and a new crime thriller coming together at home, Diganth’s lineup shows a mix of reach and relevance.