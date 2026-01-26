Rajendra Singh Babu’s Veera Kambala to release in February

Veteran director SV Rajendra Singh Babu is planning to release Raktha Kashmira soon. He is also bringing Veera Kambala to theaters this February. The official date will be announced soon. Rooted in the soil and spirit of Tulunadu, this Kannada-Tulu bilingual film is inspired by Kambala, the indigenous buffalo race that has thrived for over 800 years. The sport is a defining symbol of coastal Karnataka’s farming culture, and has faced legal and social challenges over time. The film explores the history, cultural roots, and evolution of the sport over the years.